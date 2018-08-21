Germain Racing to Honor 10 Years of Partnership with GEICO in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway

Germain Racing and primary partner GEICO first raced together in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) in 2009. The 2018 season marks 10 years of their partnership in the series. To celebrate the milestone, Ty Dillon will head to Darlington Raceway carrying the paint scheme that Germain Racing and GEICO debuted in their inaugural Cup season.



“GEICO has been an excellent partner to Germain Racing for the past 11 seasons, 10 of which have been in NASCAR’s top series,” said team owner Bob Germain. “Darlington Raceway offers a great opportunity for teams and drivers to honor the past, and I am glad that we can use this weekend to celebrate our relationship with GEICO by running our original Cup Series paint scheme. We have built a great program since we first ran this scheme, and I am excited that it is a partnership that continues to grow.”



After experiencing success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where the group garnered two championships, Germain Racing ventured into the premier racing series at the start of 2009. Max Papis drove the original blue and red GEICO scheme in a total of 15 races, building a solid foundation for the team’s new program. Papis, an experienced road-course racer, recorded his season-best finish of eighth at Watkins Glen International, marking Germain Racing’s first MENCS top-10 finish.



Papis split the 2010 season with Casey Mears, who would go on to pilot the No. 13 machine full time for a total of six seasons, dating from 2011 to 2016. A seasoned Cup Series veteran, Mears collected multiple top-five finishes at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway during his tenure, while also leading laps at the famed facilities. In the 2015 season, Mears led the team to the organization’s best championship points finish since the inception of its MENCS program.



At the start of the 2017 season, Dillon made the jump to the MENCS and took over full-time driving duties of the GEICO Chevrolet. As a NASCAR Cup Series rookie, Dillon experienced highlights at both Dover International Speedway and Daytona, competing for the win in the closing laps of the summer events at both tracks. In the 2018 season, Dillon earned his career-best MENCS finish when he took the checkered flag in Daytona’s July race in sixth place. Dillon continues to pilot the Camaro ZL1 and solidify his spot in the history of Germain Racing and the GEICO Racing program.



The historic Bojangles Southern 500 will be run at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 2. The race will get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET. NBCSN will carry the live television broadcast, with the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carrying the live radio broadcast.



Germain Racing PR