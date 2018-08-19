RCR Post Race Report - Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

"Man, we passed a lot of cars tonight in the No. 3 Dow NORKOOL Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We started at the back of the field and worked our way to the front a couple of times. We went back and forth on handling tonight. It would fire off really well, then go into a little slump in the middle of the run, and then get really good again. Crew Chief Justin Alexander and the team helped the handling in the beginning of the race with chassis adjustments. Towards the middle of the race, the track started to come to us more and I was able to search around for better grip. It seemed like the bottom lane of Turns 1 and 2 and top lane of 3 and 4 worked best for us, and we were able to run in the top 10, and well into the top five, for a while. We took two left side tires on that final pit stop but restarted on the bottom and ultimately got shuffled out of a top-10 run. I'm bummed we didn't get the finish we deserved, but it was worth the gamble to take two tires at the end. The top lane is just very dominant on restarts. I'm proud of the effort my team put in this week. Darlington is next and we are looking forward to it."



-Austin Dillon