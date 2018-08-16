Bush's Baked Beans Inks Multi-Year Partnership Renewal With JTG Daugherty Racing

As one of the longest standing partners with JTG Daugherty Racing, BUSH’S Beans has signed a multi-year partnership renewal with the race team as a primary partner on the No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and an associate partner on both the No. 37 and the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.



“BUSH’S Beans has been with us almost since our first season in NASCAR, a partner with the team for more than 15 years,” JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Tad Geschickter said. “BUSH’S Beans is a private, family-owned business and has a culture that shares a lot of the same values that we do at JTG Daugherty Racing. Not only are they one of our longest standing partners of the race team, but they are also very close friends and we are proud to continue to showcase their brand at NASCAR’s highest level of competition.”



BUSH’S Beans is celebrating their 110th-year anniversary in 2018, a family-owned operation that began as a tomato cannery in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee in 1908. Since then, they have grown to be one of the largest high-quality canned variety bean distributors in the world and are still family-owned and operating out of Chestnut Hill.



“We are proud to extend our relationship with JTG Daugherty Racing,” Mike Morris, senior brand manager at Bush Brothers & Company, said. “Jodi, Tad and all the folks at JTG have been incredibly helpful in growing our business for nearly two decades and we look forward to continuing our partnership on and off the race track.”



BUSH’S Beans next primary appearance will be on Buescher’s No. 37 Camaro ZL1 at BUSH’S Beans hometown track, Bristol Motor Speedway, on August 18 for the coveted Bristol night race.

JTG Racing PR