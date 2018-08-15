Credit One Bank and NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Bring Unique Experience to Students of Meeting Street Academy

On Tuesday, August 14, Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and members of the Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) team made a pit stop at Meeting Street Academy in Charleston, S.C. to speak with students about teamwork and perseverance during a school-wide assembly. Team partner Credit One Bank was in attendance and donated $25,000 to the school’s literacy program. Larson, the CGR team, and Credit One Bank previously visited the school in August of 2017.

“It was a lot of fun to visit Meeting Street Academy again, seeing the work that’s being done and getting a chance to spend time with the students” said Kyle Larson. “These kids have bright futures and I hope we were able to further motivate and encourage them to work hard and persevere.”

Students got an up-close view of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 complete with the latest addition of the school’s logo to the car, which Larson unveiled during the assembly. Larson then visited K-2 grades, delivering a signed copy of his book to each classroom, coloring books, and die-cast car replicas of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to each student. Additionally, the CGR pit crew gave a presentation about teamwork and life lessons learned through racing to third, fourth, and fifth grade classes.

“We were so pumped to have Kyle come back and update us on everything that’s happened in the last year. His message about responding to setbacks and overcoming obstacles was a really powerful one for us” said Dirk Bedford, Principal of Meeting Street Academy. “Kyle used the things he learned from those challenges to have an extraordinarily successful year and our MSA scholars look forward to doing the same thing at school this year.”

“Credit One Bank is proud to contribute to the mission of Meeting Street Academy to empower young people from underserved neighborhoods. Our hope is that this donation will help a new generation of students get excited about learning, reading, and racing,” said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Communications for Credit One Bank. “We’re proud to utilize our partnerships with Chip Ganassi Racing and NASCAR to create this unique opportunity for the students of Meeting Street Academy. To have Kyle, a successful NASCAR driver, share his personal story is invaluable to these students.”

Credit One Bank is committed to giving back to local communities through donations, volunteering, and creating special events for those in need. Credit One Bank focuses on three primary areas of community outreach: affordable housing, employment services, and education.

Credit One Bank PR