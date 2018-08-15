Kyle Busch Looking for Three

When it comes to racing at the .533-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch seems to like doing things in threes.

So it’s only appropriate as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race that Busch will look to score his third Bristol victory in a row in NASCAR’s top series.

The driver of the No. 18 M&M’S® White Chocolate Toyota Camry for JGR in the Cup Series has a penchant for winning things in threes as he’s the only driver in NASCAR history to win all three races in a single weekend. Busch captured the “Bristol Triple” in 2010 and 2017 by winning NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series those years.

The 2015 Cup Series champion won the Cup race at Bristol one year ago by leading 156 laps and followed that up in April by leading 114 laps en route to an exciting victory that included a late-race pass of Kyle Larson to seal the victory. Interestingly enough, it was the third time Busch won back-to-back Cup races at the Bristol bullring. He swept both races in 2009, then won the August 2010 and March 2011 races consecutively.

In addition to his seven career Bristol wins, which is tops among active drivers, Busch has notched 10 top-fives and 15 top-10s in 26 career starts at Northeast Tennessee’s “Thunder Valley.”



While he is a factor any time he travels to Bristol, it’s interesting to note Busch didn’t immediately take to the place. During his rookie year in 2005, he posted finishes of 28th and 33rd, but his record since then has been impressive, to say the least. After bringing home finishes of eighth and second in 2006, Busch captured his first Bristol Cup Series win in March 2007. The track was resurfaced after that race and, from 2008 to 2011, nobody has been better at the concrete oval than Busch. He scored four wins and six top-10s from 2008 until another change to the track surface prior to the August 2012 race weekend. Busch has seemed to recapture the magic from his four years of dominance there as the new racing grooves there have better suited Busch’s driving style over the last year.

Debuting this weekend at Bristol will be the M&M’S White Chocolate scheme. In 2017, M&M’S® launched White Chocolate, a delicious, year-round offering that features creamy white chocolate enclosed in a colorful candy shell. But this weekend will be the first time the new candy treats have donned Busch’s No. 18 Toyota.

With Kevin Harvick winning his seventh race of the season last weekend, Busch will head to one of his strongest tracks this weekend with six wins on the season and hopes of matching Harvick. This season has featured Harvick, Busch, and Martin Truex Jr., battling it out as the dominant drivers over the first 23 races.

So, as Busch and the No. 18 team head to Bristol this weekend, they’ll be focused yet again on another possible “three” to add to their resume as they aim for a win in the first race for M&M’S White Chocolate.

TSC PR