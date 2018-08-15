McDowell Seeking Redemption at Bristol

McDowell on Bristol

"We had a super fast race car in April. And my race lasted a full 60 seconds. Took the green, ran two laps, spun out, and really didn’t have that much damage. But we expired the damage clock, and our race was over. It was really unfortunate.



"So, for me, I definitely want to try to get redemption there. I hope we can back up our speed and qualifying effort again. David (Ragan) and I were in the top 10 in all the practices. Our Love's Travel Stops team qualified ninth. We were just having a great weekend as a team. So, we had that type of speed there, and hopefully we can come back and repeat that and finish off the race strong."



McDowell Bristol Stats

16 starts, 3 top-20s

Best finish: 18th

FRM PR