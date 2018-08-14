Chris Buescher to Pay Homage to BUSH'S Beans 110-Year Anniversary at Darlington Raceway

Chris Buescher and the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing team is paying homage to BUSH’S Beans long family history at Darlington Raceway for NASCAR Throwback, driving the No. 37 BUSH’S Best® Since 1908 Camaro ZL1. Buescher’s paint scheme honors the rich history of the Bush Brothers & Company while celebrating 110 years of success.



“It’s pretty special to be able to honor BUSH’S Beans 110-year anniversary during the NASCAR Throwback weekend,” Buescher said. “Not only is BUSH’S Beans one of JTG Daugherty Racing’s longest-running partners, but they have come such a long way in their history and it’s really cool to be able to celebrate that with them this year. Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite tracks, and the throwback weekend is so fun and it’s great to participate this year with our No. 37 Bush’s Best Since 1908 Camaro ZL1.”

The paint scheme honors BUSH’S Beans 110-year anniversary, resembling labels and the logo that Bush Brothers & Company used in the 1930s and 1940s. BUSH’S Beans has been a family-owned company since 1908 and is still owned by the Bush family. Founded as Bush Brothers & Company in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee, the family originally started out as a tomato cannery. As Americans clamored for the convenience of canned fruits and vegetables, Bush Brothers & Company added blackberries, peaches, and green beans to their product line, grown and harvested locally in Tennessee.



A little-known fact about BUSH’S Beans is that the company did not add a line of canned beans until 1952, operating as a successful vegetable cannery for almost the first fifty years of existence. Pork & Beans, a staple of BUSH’S Beans since 1934, were commonly being used as an ingredient in homemade Baked Beans. Baked Beans were growing in popularity in the 1960s, but it was Condon Bush of the Bush family that was convinced existing Baked Beans just hadn’t hit the right taste profile. Using a Secret Family Recipe, the Bush’s Baked Beans product was introduced in 1969. Those Baked Beans are credited to be the biggest success in company history.



“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our company’s 110th anniversary with NASCAR fans at Darlington,” Drew Everett, Chairman, Bush Brothers & Company said. “In 1908, my great-grandfather started Bush Brothers & Company in the small community of Chestnut Hill, Tennessee to give local folks a place to work and local farmers an outlet for their produce. Over the last 110 years, we have weathered depressions, recessions, world wars and ever-changing consumer preferences but we have persevered as a family-owned company, thanks in part to our fellow NASCAR fans.”



“We have had Darlington circled on our calendar for over a year,” Mike Morris, Senior Brand Manager for BUSH’S Beans said. “We thought a NASCAR Throwback car design would be a perfect way to honor our company’s 110th anniversary. Our partners at JTG Daugherty Racing did a great job of converting a 1930’s era BUSH’S can label into an outstanding paint scheme.”



The No. 37 BUSH’S Best Since 1908 Camaro ZL1 will race under the lights at Darlington Raceway for NASCAR Throwback weekend in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday, September 2 at 6:00pm ET on NBCSN.