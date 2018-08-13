Harvick Wins and Ford Sweeps Season At Michigan

Kevin Harvick, in the Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) No.4 Ford Fusion reached Victory Lane for the seventh time this year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). Harvick swept the Consumer Energy 400 on Sunday with the flawless execution of the No. 4 team, to mark Ford’s 38th win at Michigan and 668 all-time Cup win.



“Congratulations to Kevin, Tony, Gene and the Stewart-Haas organization on the seventh points win of the season,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Kevin and the team ran an unbelievable race. It’s been a great week here in Michigan with the reveal of the 2019 NASCAR Ford Mustang and now to win the 400 and retain the Heritage trophy for Ford Motor Co., it’s just a special deal. Our team, back at Roush Yates Engines, is very proud to be part of this partnership and continue to push toward the Playoffs.”



Harvick started the Consumer Energy 400 in the second row, but it didn’t take long for him to make his charge to the front. After a mid-stage restart, Harvick seized the opportunity to take the lead and set himself up to win the first Stage of the race.



The No. 4 SHR team executed the game plan perfectly to help put Harvick in position to take the Stage 2 win, on his way to leading 108 out of the 200-lap race and take the checkered flag 3.233-second over Ford teammate Brad Keselowski.



Harvick made it back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway for SHR, following teammate Clint Bowyer’s win in the Spring.



“Keelan is saving me some work,” said Harvick in Victory Lane. “Usually when I get home the next day we have to mock up a victory lane celebration. For him to be here and able to do that and be a part of NASCAR and bring your son to work and do all the things that we get to do with our kids, I have had him with me by myself the last three weeks and we have had a ball. I couldn’t be happier to be a dad and be a part of NASCAR where they let your family come to the race track and be a part of it.”



Harvick now leads the driver Playoff points standings with 40 points, five points over Kurt Busch in second.



In total six Ford’s finished in the Top-10; Harvick (P1), Keselowski (P2), Ryan Blaney (P5), Kurt Busch (P6), Aric Almirola (P7), and Joey Logano (P10).



On Saturday, at the Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course, Austin Cindric in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang won his second pole of the year and 10th for Roush Yates Engines this season.



Cindric led a total of 59 out of the 75-lap race and finished second with Ford teammates Cole Custer from SHR finishing seventh and Ryan Reed from Roush Fenway Racing tenth. This coming weekend, NASCAR heads back to Bristol, Tennessee for the second time this season, while the Ford Performance IMSA teams’ race for their fifth straight WeatherTech Sportscar Championship win at VIR and their WEC teammates get back to the track in the U.K for the Six Hours of Silverstone. Reference the full 2018 schedule on Roush Yates Engines.



RYE PR