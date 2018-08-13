Bojangles Throws it Back With Derrike Cope at Darlington Raceway & Cassill Pilots 00 StarCom Fiber Chevy

In 1993, former Daytona 500 champion Derrike Cope piloted the No. 98 Bojangles’ ride for NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough. Twenty-five years later, Cope and Bojangles’ are joining forces once again, with the respected NASCAR veteran and popular Southern restaurant brand reuniting for a one-race throwback special at the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 2 at 6PM ET. Cope will pilot the Bojangles’ 99 Chevrolet for StarCom Racing.



“Bojangles’ is fired up to partner with Derrike once again for this year’s Bojangles’ Southern 500,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “It is awesome to not only serve as title sponsor for this iconic race, but to also partner with a long-time friend of the brand and one of the respected veterans of the sport. Along with our thousands of team members, valued franchisees and Bojangles’ fans across the nation, we look forward to cheering on Derrike in the Bojangles’ car at the Bojangles’ Southern 500.”



Throwback to 1993, the Bojangles’ partnership started strong right out of the box, with Derrike leading 30 laps in the Daytona 500 before being caught up in a late-race incident. Now in 2018, while many drivers are racing throwback schemes honoring various NASCAR heroes, Cope is racing his own throwback, a tribute to his incredible longevity in the sport.



“I am truly pleased and thankful to be back with Bojangles’ 25 years later! My relationship with Bojangles’ and the people that were there in 1993 is incredible,” said Derrike Cope, StarCom Racing Team Manager and Driver. “There were a lot of promotions to activate Bojangles’ entry into NASCAR. Looking forward to sharing a lot of old memories with the Bojangles’ family."



You can keep up to date with Bojangles’ by following @Bojangles1977 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



“We are honored to be partnering with Bojangles’ for Darlington and are looking forward to bringing the 1993 throwback to life on the track,” said William Woehlemann, StarCom Racing CFO. “It’s cool seeing Derrike switch gears from Team Manager to Driver on race weekends and we are definitely looking forward to hearing his back-in-the-day stories this upcoming throwback race!”



To learn more about StarCom Racing, you can follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & Snapchat @StarComRacing.

StarCom PR