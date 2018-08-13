RCR Post Race Report - Consumers Energy 400

Austin Dillon and the Dow WE Are Innovators Camaro ZL1 Team Capitalize on Fast Car to Earn Top-Five Finish at Michigan International Speedway

I want to thank everybody at RCR and ECR for the strong car today. We raced the Dow WE Are Innovators Camaro ZL1, and boy did it feel good having a car fast enough to battle with Kevin Harvick. I'm so proud of the guys for building a car capable of doing that. We were in a position that if something happened to the No. 4 (Harvick), we could have won the race. With two laps to go, I went into Turn 3 and I missed the corner. When I came down the straightaway, the car was shaking like either the tire was unraveling or it was a loose wheel. I didn't want to lose the great finish we had in front of us, so I held on and fortunately was able to get the top-five finish. Today gave this team a lot of momentum, and I have to thank my pit crew who was fast all day. It just feels good. We have the capability to win when we put our best days together, so we will definitely keep up this hard work."

-Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Earns Stage Points and Leads Laps in the Grainger Camaro ZL1 Despite 15th-Place Finish at Michigan International Speedway

-Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Earns Stage Points and Leads Laps in the Grainger Camaro ZL1 Despite 15th-Place Finish at Michigan International Speedway

"Our No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 had a lot of speed today at Michigan International Speedway. We started off really strong by running in the top 10 for the entire first stage. Through the first few laps, the car was a little tight but it freed up as we got through the stage. Finishing eighth at the end of Stage 1 was big for this team. It's crucial to get as many points as possible as we approach the Playoffs, which is exactly what we did. However, the second stage proved to be difficult. Less than 15 laps into Stage 2, the right rear brake line broke. We had to come in several times during the stage to fix the issue. The crew worked their tails off to quickly solve the problem and get the car back on the track. During the final stage, we led the race for several laps and took advantage of it until we needed to come in for fuel with 10 laps remaining. Our team fought hard to keep us on the lead lap which resulted in finishing 15th. The Grainger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was definitely a top-10 car, had it not been for the brake line issue. We'll gather the troops and regroup as we prepare for the night race at Bristol next weekend." -Ryan Newman