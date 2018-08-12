Kevin Harvick won today's Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Sunday's win marked driver NO. 4's seventh win of the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series season and 44th of his career which tied him with NASCAR Hall Of Famer Bill Elliott.

Harvick swept both stages in persuite of his victory on Sunday afternoon.

"The most important thing is winning races and getting all the points you canto position yourself for Homestead," Harvick told NBCSN following Sunday's victory. "That's what we've been doing all year."

Harvick ends Sunday's race with the series-high 40 playoff points.

Sunday also marked the third time that the Bakersfield, California native swept both stages and won the race. He last swept both stages and won at Las Vegas and Dover.

For driver NO. 4 this is his second win at the 2-mile track. Harvick last won there in August of 2010.

Last week's race winner Chase Elliott finished ninth and has placed in the top ten in all of his six starts at Michigan International Speedway.

Rounding out the top five were Brad Keselowski in second, Kyle Busch in third, Austin Dillion in fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth.

Championship favorite Martin Truex Jr. ran out of fuel before the end of Stage 2. The gamble would cost Driver NO. 78 at a chance at victory.

Martin Truex Jr. would go on to 14th.

Stage 1 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Stage 2 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick

Next Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 18th on NBCSN.