Eastman Celebrates Partnership with Hendrick Motorsports' No. 88 Race Team with LLumar® Branded Celebration on 8/8

Earlier this year, Eastman Performance Films, LLC, announced that it had joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as a primary sponsor for driver Alex Bowman and the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in the premier NASCAR Cup Series through 2020, featuring its LLumar brand of window and paint protection films. With over 60 years of experience, Eastman Performance Films, LLC is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. Today, Eastman is launching an annual celebration over the course of its partnership with the No. 88 team on August 8, 2018 (8/8).

"The 8/8 celebration is a wonderful way to celebrate the partnership of our two organizations. It gives fans of Alex and the No. 88 team an opportunity to learn more about both Alex and LLumar and how he and the No. 88 team are utilizing LLumar products both on and off the track," said Darrell Reed, Sales and Marketing Director for Eastman Performance Films, LLC. "We are really excited about the partnership and couldn't be happier to have a talented driver like Alex, who was a fan of window tint and paint protection film prior to the partnership."

To celebrate 8/8, Eastman and Hendrick Motorsports will be unveiling videos with Alex sharing why he has used window tint and paint protection film on his personal vehicles for many years. Alex will also share how these products are used on his No. 88 Camaro ZL1. Future videos will include why he chose to use LLumar products to help improve his comfort, safety and security and the appearance of the windows of his home.

Eastman will also be launching the 88 Reasons Why You Love LLumar sweepstakes. Consumers will be able to enter their reason on why they love LLumar window or paint protection film for a chance to win a trip to SEMA 2018. This grand prize will include two domestic round-trip tickets to Las Vegas, entrance into the SEMA show, three nights' stay at The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino and $500 toward daily expenses.

Eastman will be unveiling the 2019 No. 88 LLumar Camaro ZL1 paint scheme during SEMA. The show takes place in Las Vegas on October 30 – November 2, 2018 and is one of the premier automotive aftermarket events for automotive enthusiasts. To enter, consumers should post their reason why they love LLumar products using the tag #LLumar88Reasons on Instagram or Twitter between August 8, 2018 at 8am CT and September 2, 2018 at 8am CT. The lucky winner will be drawn randomly on September 2, 2018. For official rules please visit https://films.llumar.com/llumar88reasons/

The No. 88 LLumar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 debuts on September 2, 2018 at Darlington Raceway for the 500-mile event.

To learn more about the company's window and paint protection films visit www.llumar.com.

Eastman Performance Films, LLC PR