Harvest Investments and Harvest-Properties.com Join Matt DiBenedetto at Michigan

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Harvest Investments and Harvest-Properties.com will be the primary sponsors of the No.32 Ford and Matt DiBenedetto at Michigan International Speedway for the Consumers Energy 400.

DiBenedetto said, "I met Roger Beit at New Hampshire earlier this year and it's very exciting to bring him and Harvest Investments/Harvest- Properties.com to Go Fas Racing. Roger is a huge car guy much like myself, and we hit it off really quickly. I know we've said it a lot this year, but it's been great to see Go Fas grow with so many new partners this year. I don't know many teams that are continually growing with new sponsors like we are. We're very lucky to have the support of all of these great companies and can't thank Mr. Beit and Harvest Investments/Harvest- Properties.com enough!"

Roger Beit says of the new partnership, "I'm very glad to be returning to NASCAR as a sponsor for the first time since 2011. It's pretty cool to be working with Go Fas Racing and be part of this small family team. I'm excited to see Matt and the Harvest Investments and Harvest-Properties.com No.32 Ford on track."

August 10th-12th with the green flag dropping Sunday, August 12th at 2:30pm ET with coverage on NBCSN. Fans will be able to see the No.32 Harvest Investments Ford on track this coming weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be on trackwith the green flag droppingwith coverage on NBCSN.

GFR PR