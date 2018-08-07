McDowell on Michigan: Time to change things up

McDowell on Michigan

"The first Michigan race was kind of a struggle. We just struggled with getting the balance of the race car and just having speed. So, we made some changes with our set-up, knowing we needed a different approach. I'm eager to get there and unload and see what kind of improvements we can make. We’ve got to change things up.



"Michigan is really fast and really challenging with the current downforce package we have. It's difficult to pass, so we'll definitely need to qualify as best as we can to give ourselves a good starting position.”



McDowell MIchigan Stats

9 starts

Best finish: 23rd

FRM PR