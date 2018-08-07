Trident Seafoods Partners with Ragan for 2 Races

ront Row Motorsports will introduce another new partner to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, announcing Trident Seafoods as the primary sponsor of David Ragan’s No. 38 Ford for upcoming races at Michigan International Speedway and ISM Raceway (Phoenix, Ariz.).



The company’s Louis Kemp Crab Delights will be featured on the No. 38 for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at the Brooklyn, Mich., track. The Nov. 11 Phoenix race will showcase Trident Seafoods’ brand and the Wild Alaska Pollock species.



Trident Seafoods was founded more than 40 years ago by Chuck Bundrant, who left his Tennessee home at age 19 to learn about fishing and crabbing in Alaska. Today the family-owned and operated company is the largest vertically integrated seafood company in North America, involved at every stage from catch to plate.



“We’re always happy to bring new partners into the sport, and we’re especially proud to partner with Trident Seafoods,” Ragan said. “They’re a family-owned company with family values, born from one man’s dream, and that’s something we can relate to at Front Row Motorsports. We’ve worked on some cool paint schemes for these two cars, and we can’t wait to get them on track.”



“This sponsorship allows Trident Seafoods to boost brand awareness of our Trident Seafoods and Louis Kemp Crab Delights product lines with a focus on the Wild Alaska Pollock species,” said Mike Campanile, senior marketing manager at Trident Seafoods. “NASCAR has an extremely loyal fanbase, and marketing directly to this consumer base not only supports our many retailer customers but also aligns with our mission of encouraging more consumers to eat more Wild Alaska Pollock more often in more places.”



The No. 38 Louis Kemp Crab Delights Ford will be on track at Michigan International Speedway throughout the upcoming weekend, with the Consumers Energy 400 scheduled to air on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Network.



To learn more about Trident Seafoods’ products, visit tridentseafoods.com and louiskemp.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/ TridentSeafoodsCorporation and facebook.com/ LouisKempCrabDelights, and on Instagram at instagram.com/tridentseafoods and instagram.com/ LouisKempCrabDelights.

FRM PR