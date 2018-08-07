StarCom Racing and Landon Cassill Partner with The Original Horse Power, Mane ‘n Tail!

STRAIGHT ARROW PRODUCTS, Inc., the makers of the Original Mane ‘n Tail Shampoo and Conditioner, is partnering with StarCom Racing and Landon Cassill for the first time at Michigan International Speedway for the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, August 12 at 2:30 p.m. The car features a new color scheme to reflect one of the most popular duos in our line, Color Protect Shampoo and Conditioner. The horse to human crossover shampoo brand came out of the barn, into the shower and now onto the racetrack once again! After such a great experience last year for the Throwback 2017 Darlington race with Derrike Cope, Straight Arrow decided to do it again.



“Last year we had a great opportunity to recreate history with Derrike Cope and our Throwback car, featuring the Original Mane ‘n Tail. This year, although the ‘Originals’ are timeless classics, we are excited to move into the future with Landon Cassill driving our car that highlights our Color Protect system, to celebrate two new kids on the block,” states Ashyn Flanagan, Vice President of Communications at Straight Arrow Products, Inc.



We’ve created Color Protect Shampoo and Color Protect Conditioner, the Mane ‘n Tail Way! Our goal was to create the best hair color holding system out there and after 2 years, we have perfected the formulas! While formulating these products we considered some of the biggest concerns when coloring treating hair. Two of the biggest concerns were the health of their hair and keeping their color fresh and vibrant like the day they had it done, up until their next hair treatment. With that in mind we developed a product to help reduce hair breakage, retain hair strength, protect the cuticle and cortex and reduce frizziness. Another key factor to protecting color is protecting the scalp, root and the entire hair shaft, so your hair stays healthy each time you color treat it. We have tested the formulas against both retail and salon brands and we are thrilled to say that they rival any of the competition.



“We are so pleased to have Straight Arrow Products back with us and our new team this year,” said Derrike Cope, StarCom Racing Team Manager. “We had a good run at Darlington last year and are hoping for an even better one at Michigan this Sunday with Landon this time. My wife Elyshia uses the Color Protect and swears by it! After 23 years it is exciting to once again be involved in their latest product launch.”



“The fact that Straight Arrow has a long-standing history with our Team Manager and has shown their support to our program here at Michigan is exciting for the whole team.” Said Michael Kohler SCR CEO “The energy around this sponsorship with their past relationship not only with Derrike but NASCAR is exciting, and we can’t wait to put on a solid showing for Straight Arrow as well as our fans”



The Mane ‘n Tail Color Protect System is here to help you achieve beautiful, long, healthy hair, the way we have been doing it for almost 50 years! Discover the secret for yourself! Check it out: www.manentail.com.



StarCom Racing PR