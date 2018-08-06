Whitt Completes Go Bowling at the Glen with a 35th Place Finish

Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Venue: Watkins Glen International

Race Title: Go Bowling at the Glen

Track Length/Configuration: 2.45-mile, road course

Race Distance: 90 laps/220.5 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 20/40/90

Cautions: 4 cautions for 11 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers

Started: 31

Finished: 34

Laps Completed: 73 (fuel pump)

Points Gained: 3

Stage 1

Cole Whitt rolled off the grid in the 31st position to take the green flag for the start of the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

Caution Lap 5 (incident): Running 30th, Whitt relayed the handling was better and more neutral in comparison to the final practice session. He stayed out on track and restarted 27th

Stage One Completion Caution: Whitt completed the stage16th. He radioed the No. 72 was tight on the right turns and loose on the left turns. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments

Stage 2

Whitt took the green flag for the start of Stage two in the 23rd position

Around lap 30, Whitt communicated he was having fuel pressure issues. He was able to maintain speed and track position until the Stage 2 Completion Caution. Completing the stage 27th, he pitted for tires, fuel and assessment of the fuel cell

Stage 3

Whitt started Stage 3 in the 33rd position. He immediately relayed he was continuing to have problems with fuel pressure. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called him to the garage for the team to resolve the issue. Repairs were made sending Whitt back out on track on lap 66 in the 35th position and 16 laps down from the leader

Whitt maintained that position, 35th, for the remaining laps of the Go Bowling at the Glen and completed the day at Watkins Glen International

TriStar PR