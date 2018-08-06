Late Race Issue Results in 29th Place Finish for Kenseth at WGI

After a late race incident, Matt Kenseth crossed the line 29th in his NESN Ford Fusion Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen.

After qualifying 28th, Kenseth started 26th after a pair a cars failed post-qualifying tech. In just a mere 15 laps, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Champion was 20th. With only a 20-lap opening stage, some cars elected to short-pit, and Kenseth stayed out to finish the stage 10th earning one stage point.

The crew went to work on the No. 6 to try and gain more grip on the Fusion, before restarting 22nd to begin the second stage. He would gain three spots over the course of the next 20 laps, finishing the second segment in 19th.

After the crew once again went to work to tune-up Kenseth’s machine, he would restart 22nd for the final stage. He advanced three spots to 19th less than 10 laps later before another yellow flag waved, and would get up to 17th by lap 58.

However, coming through the tricky bus stop at WGI, Kenseth spun out and was forced to pit for fresh tires. He was then penalized for exiting through too many pit boxes, resulting in a pass through penalty. He would go on to finish 29th.

The No. 6 returns to the track next weekend at Michigan International Speedway with Trevor Bayne back behind the wheel. Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.

RFR PR