Clint Bowyer 11th at Watkins Glen

Start/Finish: 18th/11th (Running, completed 90 of 90)

Point Standing: 5th (703 points, 231 out of first)

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Ended at Lap 20):

● Bowyer started 18th and finished 27th.

● He reported his car was a little loose and was taking it easy in the opening laps.

● Bowyer climbed to 12th before pitting on lap 17 under green to gain track position for the start of Stage 2.

Stage 2 Recap (Ended at Lap 40):

● Bowyer started ninth and finished 31st.

● He asked the crew for more grip to get around the road course.

● Bowyer pitted from ninth on lap 37 in the hope of gaining track position for the final stage.

Stage 3 Recap (Ended at Lap 90):

● Bowyer started 14th and finished 11th.

● Bowyer pitted from 10th under caution on lap 55 and restarted the race in 15th with 32 laps remaining.

● He told the crew that he and every other driver struggled to pass on the track.

● Bowyer climbed as high as 11th to finish the race.

Notes:

● This was Bowyer’s 16th top-15 of 2018.

● Chase Elliott won the Go Bowling at The Glen to score his first career Cup Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Martin Truex Jr. was 7.560 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 11 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 37 drivers in the Go Bowling at The Glen finished on the lead lap.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Fusion:

“That was a tough day for the Rush Truck Centers Ford, but we fought hard. It was hard to pass out there. We were struggling to make grip. We tried to play the strategy game, and that got us a decent finish. It was a long weekend, but everyone worked hard.”

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN beginning at 1:30 p.m.

TSC PR