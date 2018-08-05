RCR Post Race Report - Go Bowling At The Glen

Austin Dillon and the Dow Racing Team Earn 27th-Place Finish at Watkins Glen International

24th 21st "What a day for the Dow Racing team. Going into the weekend, I had high hopes for our team because I felt like our car was really good on the long run. We were challenged throughout the race, but we were able to run solidly in the top-20. When the caution flag was displayed with 53 laps remaining we decided to gamble and pitted for fuel only, which put us in the second spot for the restart. We fought hard for the remaining laps to keep track position on old tires, knowing that we would have a fresh set ready for a late-race caution. Our strategy proved challenging, though, because tires meant so much today and the late-race caution we gambled on never came. Oh well, it was worth a try. We have a lot to work on when it comes to road course racing, but we will get there as a team." -Austin Dillon Ryan Newman and The Lucas Oil Team Recover From Spin to Finish 19th at Watkins Glen International