Harvick Finishes 10th at Watkins Glen

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-20):

● Kevin Harvick started 15th, finished 25th.

● After a caution on lap three, Harvick advanced to the 12th position.

● On lap 17, Harvick pitted the Busch Beer Ford Fusion under green-flag conditions for four tires and fuel.

● At the end of the stage, Harvick stayed out of the pits and advanced the Busch Beer Ford to the top-10.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 21-40):

● Started seventh, finished seventh, earning four bonus points.

● Harvick fell to the eighth position, where he piloted the Busch Beer Ford Fusion for the majority of Stage 2.

● He battled back into the seventh position and did not pit at the conclusion of the stage.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 41-90):

● Started seventh and finished 10th.

● During the opening laps of the final stage, Harvick was stuck in traffic and fell back to the 10th position.

● On lap 52, crew chief Rodney Childers radioed the Busch Beer Ford to the pits. Just as Harvick came within a car length from pit road, a caution was called, forcing him back on track.

● Harvick pitted under the caution period for four tires, fuel and adjustments to correct loose-handling conditions. He restarted in 10th place.

● Harvick battled to keep the Busch Beer Ford in and around the top-10 for the remainder of the race, finishing in 10th.

Notes:

● This was Harvick’s 18th top-10 finish of 2018 and his ninth top-10 in 18 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen.

● Harvick finished seventh in Stage 2 to earn an additional four bonus points.

● Chase Elliott won the Go Bowling at The Glen to score his first career Cup Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Martin Truex Jr. was 7.560 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 11 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 37 drivers in the GoBowling at The Glen finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN beginning at 1:30 p.m.

