Almirola Finishes 22nd at Watkins Glen

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-20):

● Aric Almirola started seventh and finished Stage 1 in the 32nd position.

● Three laps into the event, Almirola spun after contact with a competitor and received damage to the right-rear of the Go Bowling Ford.

● The spin brought the caution out, and Almirola visited pit road for repairs. He restarted 36th on lap five.

● The remainder of the stage ran under the green flag, and Almirola completed it in 32nd.

● Almirola pitted before the start of Stage 2 for more damage repairs, fuel and four tires.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 21-40):

● Almirola began Stage 2 in 32nd and completed it in 24th.

● The entire length of Stage 2 was run under the green flag, and Almirola worked his way forward in the damaged No. 10 Go Bowling Ford to gain six positions.

● Before the start of the final stage, Almirola pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help with Ford’s loose-handling condition up through the esses.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 41-90):

● Almirola started the final stage in the 23rd position and ended it 22nd.

● Almirola pitted on lap 55 for fuel and four tires during the fourth caution of the race. Unfortunately, the No. 10 team received a penalty because a pit crew member was over the wall too soon.

● He restarted 27th on lap 58, and on lap 61 he was up to the 24th spot.

● The remainder of the race went caution free, and Almirola finished 22nd.

Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Go Bowling at The Glen to score his first career Cup Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Martin Truex Jr. was 7.560 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 11 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 37 drivers in the Go Bowling at The Glen finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN beginning at 1:30 p.m.

TSC PR