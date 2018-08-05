Jim Campbell Quote on Hendrick Motorsports 250th Victory

05 Aug 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
20 times
Jim Campbell Quote on Hendrick Motorsports 250th Victory

“On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, I am extremely pleased to congratulate Rick and the entire Hendrick Motorsports family on this tremendous accomplishment of 250 race wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President, Performance Vehicles, and Motorsports. “This major milestone is the result of years of passion, persistence, and teamwork to get the job done. We are especially proud of the fact that all 250 wins have been in Chevrolet race cars. Rick’s passion for the brand and dedication to putting Chevrolet in Victory Lane has been relentless. As a key partner and respected friend, we salute you.”

Team Chevy PR

Steven B. Wilson

