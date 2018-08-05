Rick Ware Racing welcomes JACOB Companies for remainder of 2018 Cup season

JACOB Companies is a multifaceted nationwide construction firm with a focus on construction, development, management, design-build and technology services. Jacob Companies provides clients with a wide range of services in general contracting, construction management, design build, architectural and structural precast erection and a broad spectrum of technology, installation and information transport systems including structured cabling, low voltage, network service delivery and wireless solutions.

JACOB Companies specializes in High Rise Structures, Universities, Hotels, Automotive Dealerships, Athletic Facilities both Professional and Collegiate, and Parking Structures.

JACOB Companies is dedicated to serving and supporting its clients and the communities in which it operates by providing superior customer service, innovative solutions and a collaborative approach while generously supporting local and national organizations through sponsorships, donations and in-kind commitments.

“JACOB Companies is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Rick Ware Racing this season,” said Don Perry, president of JACOB Companies. “Rick Ware and his organization exemplify the foundation of our business which was built on respect, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

“Their excitement and enthusiasm for the sport compliments the way we feel, not only about NASCAR, but about our construction projects as well.”

The company recently partnered with the Thomasville, N.C.-based team last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with Ray Black Jr.

"We are beyond excited to have such a great marketing partner such as Jacob Companies,” said team principal Rick Ware. “This relationship will continue through the balance of the season and we could not be happier than to represent Jacob Companies on our No. 51 Chevrolet.

“Don Perry is such a class act and we are thrilled to be able to collaborate with him and his company. He brings such a wealth of knowledge that we will be able to draw from and resources that will help take our team to another level.

“Everyone at RWR is very excited to have the Official Construction Company of NASCAR on our race team.”

Rick Ware Racing made history at Daytona becoming the first Cup Series team in the modern era to have two females serve as pit crew members. Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O’Leary changed tires for Black during his fourth career Cup Series start.

Sunday afternoon’s Go Bowling at The Glen will be broadcasted live on Sun., Aug. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

