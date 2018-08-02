NBC Sports To Broadcast Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series From Multiple Vantage Points at Watkins Glen

NBC Sports Group surrounds its first NASCAR road course race of 2018 with a multifaceted presentation and more than 16 hours of trackside coverage from historic Watkins Glen International, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. NASCAR on NBC’s race coverage begins Saturday with Xfinity Series racing at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, and culminates Sunday with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Combining NBC Sports Group, MRN (Motor Racing Network) and SiriusXM’s expertise covering live NASCAR races, Saturday and Sunday’s race telecasts will be called from multiple vantage points throughout the historic 2.45 – mile road course.

NASCAR on NBC’s lead race announcer Rick Allen (@Rickallenracing), and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte (@steveletarte), will call both races from NBC Sports’ traditional broadcast booth above the start-finish line. Allen and Letarte will be joined by NASCAR on NBC analysts and iconic former drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) and Jeff Burton (@Jeffburton), as well as Veteran MRN and SiriusXM radio announcer Mike Bagley (@TheMikeBagley), who will contribute to the race telecast from three individual locations around the track. In total, NBC Sports’ lap-by-lap race coverage will be called from four different vantage points around the road course.

Bagley will be stationed in “The Esses” along the track, and will report as the cars make their way through the preliminary turns. Earnhardt will catch the cars next, in the “The Carousel,” and Burton will add perspective as the cars maneuver through “Turn Six.”

Serving in their customary race day roles, NASCAR on NBC pit reporters Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), Kelli Stavast (@Kellistavast) and Dave Burns (@tvdaveburns) will contribute coverage from pit road, alongside features reporter Rutledge Wood (@rutledgewood). NASCAR on NBC pre-race host Krista Voda (@Kristavoda), auto racing icon Kyle Petty (@KylePetty), and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett) host NASCAR America as well as all pre- and post-race coverage.

NBC Sports’ BatCam camera system, which NASCAR on NBC debuted in July 2017 at Daytona International Speedway, will also return this weekend to help showcase the high speed on-track battles.

Kyle Busch’s win this weekend in Pocono continued the “Big Three’s” dominating streak and helped further solidify Busch’s lead in the Cup Series with 891 points and 6 wins. Kevin Harvick ranks second with 833 points and 6 wins, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (762 points, 4 wins), Joey Logano (690 points, 1 win) and Clint Bowyer (677 points, 2 wins).

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM WATKINS GLEN – SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports Group kicks off its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage from Watkins Glen International this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN, with first practice followed by a 30-minute edition of NASCAR America at 12:30 p.m. ET. Final practice begins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Sunday’s race day coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR America. NBC Sports Group’s pre-race show, Countdown to Green, begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, before NASCAR Cup Series racing kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. An on-site NASCAR Cup Series post-race show wraps up coverage on NBC at 5:30 p.m. ET. Victory Lap, NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR post-race show originating from Stamford, Conn., concludes the day at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Mike Bagley, in his 26th year with MRN, can also be heard hosting The Morning Drive every weekday (7-11 a.m. ET) on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel.

XFINITY SERIES COVERAGE FROM WATKINS GLEN – SATURDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports Group’s Xfinity Series coverage from Watkins Glen begins this Friday, with first practice at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by final practice at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage of both practice sessions will be available on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage continues Saturday with Xfinity Series qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Pre-race Countdown to Green coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by race coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

NBC SPORTS CONTINUES THE “NASCAR ON NBC ‘PUP’ SERIES” IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

The “NASCAR on NBC ‘Pup’ Series” animal adoption campaign continues this week in New York City, in advance of NBC Sports’ race coverage from Watkins Glen International.

In partnership with the North Shore Animal League America, the “NASCAR on NBC ‘Pup’ Series” aims to raise awareness of the plight of animal homelessness and bring puppy power to a few of the cities hosting NASCAR Cup Series races. The traveling “NASCAR on NBC ‘Pup’ Series” will host six adoption events in six markets during NBC Sports’ portion of the season.

In addition to a custom-built NASCAR Track, the adoptable puppies sport bandanas with the names of NASCAR drivers including Paw-stin Dillon and Chase “Your Tail” Elliott. The overall effort is meant to drive awareness about the importance of rescue and adoption while finding all ‘Pup Series’ animals a loving home.

For more information about the events in New York, click here.

NBC SPORTS PRESENTS RACING ROOTS: FEATURING MARTIN TRUEX JR. THIS SATURDAY, AUGUST 4, AT 5:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports will present Racing Roots: featuring Martin Truex Jr., a 30-minute special chronicling 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr.’s road to professional racing, this Saturday, August 4, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Racing Roots will air immediately following NBC Sports’ coverage of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Watkins Glen International.

For more information about Racing Roots click here.

NBC Sports PR