01 Aug 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection) Pocono No. 4 L1 Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts
Failing to Meet Specifications
Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.		 Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and
10 owner points.
7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection) Pocono No. 95 L1 Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts
Failing to Meet Specifications
Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.		 Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and
10 owner points.
NASCAR Penalty
Infraction Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Penalty
7/27/2018 N/A David M. Little, Jr. Behavioral
(SAP)		 Sections 12.1.a; 19 Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
7/25/2018 N/A Douglas E. Chouinard Behavioral Sections 12.1.a; 2.11.a Indefinite suspension from NASCAR

 

Steven B. Wilson

