Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)
|Pocono
|No. 4
|L1
|Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts
Failing to Meet Specifications
Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
|Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and
10 owner points.
|7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)
|Pocono
|No. 95
|L1
|Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts
Failing to Meet Specifications
Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
|Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and
10 owner points.
|NASCAR Penalty
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team/Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|7/27/2018
|N/A
|David M. Little, Jr.
|Behavioral
(SAP)
|Sections 12.1.a; 19
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
|7/25/2018
|N/A
|Douglas E. Chouinard
|Behavioral
|Sections 12.1.a; 2.11.a
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR