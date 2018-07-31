McDowell on Watkins Glen: 'That should be a race where we contend'

McDowell on Watkins Glen

"Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks. I really feel like that should be a race where we contend. One of my best runs was several years ago in the Front Row car. We qualified well but had a part failure in the race. I really feel like now that we’ve run Sonoma and got to test the Charlotte Roval, I’ve got a little experience in Front Row Motorsports’ road course cars. And I feel like I know what I need at Waktins Glen. I’ve got a pretty good seat-of-the-pants feel of what I need to get there. It’s definitely a big race for us and for K-LOVE Radio. It’s one we circle.



"We've got some momentum going into this weekend. We had a good top-20 finish at Pocono and a good overall performance by our Front Row Motorsports team all weekend. We're making improvements, they're showing up on the racetrack and we absolutely expect to have a good showing at Watkins Glen."



McDowell Watkins Glen Stats

9 starts, 1 top-15, 3 top-20s

Best finish: 12th



Meet Michael

Sunday, Aug. 5, 11:15am - The Bog (Watkins Glen International; special ticket required)

