Bad Boy Mowers Returns to Ragan’s 38 at Watkins Glen

Bad Boy Mowers will celebrate a manufacturing milestone by going racing once again with David Ragan. The zero-turn mower manufacturer will join the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International after setting a new in-house production record for mowers manufactured.



The Batesville, Ark.-based company specializes in zero-turn radius lawn mowers and other commercial and residential lawn care equipment. Launched in 2002, Bad Boy Mowers offers a full line of equipment built in its Ozark Mountain headquarters and shipped to retailers nationwide in its own fleet of haulers. The year 2018 has seen the company’s largest manufacturing output in its history, with sales helping it to grow into the number-one selling zero-turn mower in the country.



“We’re happy to have Bad Boy Mowers back on our Ford Fusion,” Ragan said. “They’re making and selling more mowers than ever before, which is a big deal, and we want to congratulate them for that. They got a taste of superspeedway racing earlier this year with us at Talladega, and now we’re going to take them road course racing. It will be a cool weekend for everyone.”



“We are excited to be back with David Ragan and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team this weekend,” said Bad Boy Mowers spokesperson Bill Hurst. “We wish the team good luck this weekend and hope they have some ‘mow fun’ road racing at The Glen.”



While celebrating a record in 2018, Bad Boy Mowers is already preparing to launch its 2019 product line. Visit badboymowers.com to follow all company news and updates.



Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Go Bowling at The Glen, is scheduled to air live on NBC, with coverage beginning Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

FRM PR