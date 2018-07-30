Kligerman Returns to GBR for Road Course Race at Watkins Glen

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) will hand the steering wheel of its No. 96 Toyota Camry to Parker Kligerman in this Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (N.Y.).



This weekend's event will mark Kligerman's third start for GBR. He piloted GBR's Toyota Camry to a 23rd-place finish last month at Sonoma Raceway.



"We're excited to have Parker back in our Spectra Premium Toyota Camry," said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner. "We had a solid day together at Sonoma and look to build on that effort this weekend at Watkins Glen."



Kligerman has ten road course starts across three NASCAR-owned series, averaging a 7.6-place finish. This includes his 2016 ARCA Series win at New Jersey Motorsports Park and a third-place finish in the 2013 Xfinity Series race at Road America (Wis.).



"After our awesome run at Sonoma, I'm thankful to have another opportunity with GBR," said Kligerman. "Watkins Glen is easily one of my favorite tracks. Not only is it super fast, it's also one of the race weekends with the best atmosphere. I can't wait to get there and see what kind of speed we have."



"We're enthusiastic about the upcoming Cup Series race as part of our strategic partnership with GBR," said Jason Best, Senior Vice President, Aftermarket of Spectra Premium Industries. "We wish Parker another great road race at the Glen this weekend."

GBR PR