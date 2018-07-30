Natural Light Will Turn Your Resume Into a NASCAR Paint Scheme and Send It Full Throttle

This Fall, during prime recruiting season, Natural Light is hooking it up for one lucky graduate that’s deep in the job search. The beer brand is turning your hard-earned qualifications into an epic paint scheme to appear on Chris Buescher’s #37 racecar at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.



You worked hard in college and the struggle is real for graduates across America as you begin the hunt for a full-time job. Employers can receive over 80 entry-level resumes in a single month*, so now more than ever, job-seekers need to make themselves stand out. Natural Light wants their drinkers to remember college for the good times, not the stress. Earlier this year the brand gave away $40,000 to 25 winners each for college debt relief, and now they’re helping one more drinker by helping them land their dream job. What better way to get your resume at the top of the pile than slap it on a NASCAR paint scheme during a nationally televised race? Your inbox and voicemail are guaranteed to be full after catching the eye of millions of recruiters while racing 200 mph around the track.



Natural Light and Censuswide surveyed 1,000 employers across America and 4-in-5 agreed applicants need to find new ways to stand out when applying for jobs*. Natty is here to help, and will put one lucky winner’s resume on the hood of a race car to help them get noticed by employers nationwide.



To be considered for the paint scheme, any person over the age of 21 can:



- Send their resume to Natural Light

- Entries are open between July 30–August 6.



The chosen resume will be announced, and the paint scheme will be revealed on September 10, 2018 ahead of the South Point 400 on September 14-16.



Selected by Natural Light, the resume will be plastered all over Buescher’s #37 car and include the person’s head shot, qualifications, skills, contact information…and anything else they think sets them apart!



“Between the cut-throat job market and the crippling college debt that continues to grow in America, there’s never been more pressure for our drinkers when entering the real world. So, we decided this paint scheme should be an opportunity for a recent grad to stand out in the stack of resumes,” said Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.



AB InBev PR