Incident Caused by Brake Failure Ends Day with 39th Place Finish for LaJoie

30 Jul 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
28 times
Incident Caused by Brake Failure Ends Day with 39th Place Finish for LaJoie
Stage 1
Corey LaJoie qualified the Monarch No. 72 in the 34th position. As a result of tech failures of numerous competitors who were penalized to the rear of the field, LaJoie's No. 72 advanced to start in the 21st position for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway
 
Lap 8: Running 33rd, LaJoie radioed the Monarch No. 72 lacked entry stability and no turn on the throttle. He indicated the handling was more than challenging
 
Lap 31: LaJoie pitted under green flag for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment
 
Stage One Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 32nd, one lap down. He expressed concerns of potential brake issues. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment
 
 
Stage 2
LaJoie took the green flag for the start of stage two in the 34th position, one lap down
 
Lap 84: LaJoie, experiencing brake failure, sustained damage when he made contact with the wall in Turn 3. He came to pit for the crew to assess the brakes and damage. He returned to the track but continued to experience issues. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called LaJoie to the garage to analyze and potentially correct the issue. The crew made mechanical repairs and sent LaJoie back out to rejoin the field at the start of stage three
 
 
Stage 3
LaJoie completed only a few laps in stage three while still experiencing brake failure issues, the No. 72 team decided to park the No. 72 ending the day with a 39th place finish at Pocono Raceway
 
TriStar PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Austin and Ty Dillon to Host Celebrity-Fueled Charity Basketball Tournament Kenseth Battles Back for 18th at Pocono »
back to top