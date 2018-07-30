Incident Caused by Brake Failure Ends Day with 39th Place Finish for LaJoie

Stage 1

Corey LaJoie qualified the Monarch No. 72 in the 34th position. As a result of tech failures of numerous competitors who were penalized to the rear of the field, LaJoie's No. 72 advanced to start in the 21st position for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway

Lap 8: Running 33rd, LaJoie radioed the Monarch No. 72 lacked entry stability and no turn on the throttle. He indicated the handling was more than challenging

Lap 31: LaJoie pitted under green flag for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment

Stage One Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 32nd, one lap down. He expressed concerns of potential brake issues. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag for the start of stage two in the 34th position, one lap down

Lap 84: LaJoie, experiencing brake failure, sustained damage when he made contact with the wall in Turn 3. He came to pit for the crew to assess the brakes and damage. He returned to the track but continued to experience issues. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called LaJoie to the garage to analyze and potentially correct the issue. The crew made mechanical repairs and sent LaJoie back out to rejoin the field at the start of stage three

Stage 3

LaJoie completed only a few laps in stage three while still experiencing brake failure issues, the No. 72 team decided to park the No. 72 ending the day with a 39th place finish at Pocono Raceway

TriStar PR