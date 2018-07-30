Austin and Ty Dillon to Host Celebrity-Fueled Charity Basketball Tournament

8 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 5 . Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin and Ty Dillon have launched an auction of autographed memorabilia and other items to benefit the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, courtesy of The NASCAR Foundation and Fanatics Auctions at http://bit.ly/ DillonBrosAuction . Items include an autographed guitar, VIP suite passes, an autographed rod and piston from a race-winning Austin Dillon ECR engine, a Grizzly Cooler and a Bass Pro Shops kayak. Additional items will be added throughout the week, and the auction will end aton

The 4th Annual Dillon Brothers 3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament presented by The Dow Chemical Company will be held at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., on Wednesday, August 1 . General admission and parking for the event are free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

WHO: Austin and Ty Dillon will host the public event

WHEN: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 2-7 p.m.

Expected celebrity team captains and players along with their designated teams include:

Austin Dillon, NASCAR driver (Dow)

Ty Dillon, NASCAR driver (Bass Pro Shops)

Gary Barnidge, NFL player (Chevrolet)

Chase Briscoe, NASCAR driver (NASCAR)

Charles Johnson, NFL player (AAA)

Daniel Hemric, NASCAR driver (South Point Hotel and Casino)

Mani Love, Basketball player (FOX)

Joey Logano, NASCAR driver (Joey Logano Foundation)

Kevin Harvick, NASCAR driver (Kevin Harvick Foundation)

Brad Miller, former NBA player (Andy's Frozen Custard)

Ryan Truex, NASCAR driver (Kaulig Racing/LeafFilter)

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., NASCAR driver (Cometic/Klotz)

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR driver (Coca-Cola)

DeAngelo Williams, NFL player (American Ethanol)

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR driver (Denny Hamlin Foundation)

Noah Cutler, 13-year-old Basketball phenom

The free public event is made possible by Dow and other sponsors, including: AAA, American Ethanol, Andy's Frozen Custard, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Caterpillar, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Cometic Gaskets, The Denny Hamlin Foundation, ECR Engines, Fairway, Hayes Jewelers, Holiday Inn Express at the Vineyard, The Joey Logano Foundation, Kaulig Racing, The Kevin Harvick Foundation, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, LeafFilter, NASCAR, NASCAR Race Hub/FOX, Pit Stops for Hope, RCR, RCR Graphics, Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff, South Point Hotel & Casino, Sparco, Tijuana Flats, UNOH and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

