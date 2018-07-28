Martin Truex Jr. Takes Checkered Flag at ESPYS

28 Jul 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
17 times
Martin Truex Jr. Takes Checkered Flag at ESPYS

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. added another trophy to his collection at last week’s 26th annual ESPY Awards, winning Best Driver in the preeminent event celebrating the greatest achievements and performances in sports. 

No stranger to Victory Lane – or to a nomination in this category – Truex received the most votes in the category consisting of IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden, Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton and the NHRA’s Brittany Force. Former NASCAR competitor Danica Patrick was also on hand as host of the live broadcast.

Most recently, NASCAR drivers scored back-to-back wins in the Best Driver category with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Past honorees also include Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt. Jr.

Truex has proven to be a formidable opponent and championship contender again this season, emerging victorious as recently as last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. With four wins and 13 top-five finishes in the first half alone, he’s already locked to make his fourth consecutive appearance in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. 

Truex overcame incredible odds last year to win the coveted title, including the untimely passing of a crew member, his long-time girlfriend Sherry Pollex’s ongoing battle with cancer, and team owner Barney Visser’s heart attack that sidelined him for the end of the season. Despite these challenges off the track, he posted a career-best performance of eight victories and beat three former champions in Miami to capture his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship. 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Annual Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride Returns to High Point
back to top