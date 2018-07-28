Annual Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride Returns to High Point

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR champion racecar driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, has announced Thomas Built Buses will join this year's Charity Bike Ride in High Point, N.C. as the title sponsor. The Charity Bike Ride will be held on Saturday, September 8, with pre-ride events held on September 6 and 7.

The Charity Bike Ride began in 2011 to advance the Bobby Labonte Foundation's mission to support children and families in the Triad area. This is the first year Thomas Built Buses is joining the event as the title sponsor.

"We are proud to welcome Thomas Built Buses to the Bobby Labonte Foundation's Charity Bike Ride this year," said Bobby Labonte. "The company's focus and the employees' personal commitment to the community is inspiring, so we are really excited to have a partner to work alongside us in doing something great. Yes, it's the bicycle that brings us all together, but this is really about helping people right here in our hometown."

This year's events will include a "Bicycle Art Meets Form" gallery exhibit at Theater Art Galleries on Thursday, September 6. A VIP ride and luncheon will be held the morning of Friday, September 7, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party. The Charity Bike Ride starts at 7:30 am Saturday, September 8 and includes 40 km, 60 km, and 100 km options. The High Point Hospital Heart & Sole 5k begins at 8 am, following a course through downtown High Point. New this year is Hi Fest, High Point's fall festival in celebration of diversity. Runners, cyclists and their friends and family can enjoy Hi Fest's live music, vendor booths, and celebration from 9 am to 4 pm on September 8. All of the proceeds from the charity bike ride, the brunch ride, and the silent auction and cocktail party will fund grants for local non-profit organizations who support children, parents, and families.

"Over the past 100 years, the City of High Point and its people have been instrumental to our growth and success," said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. "As a member of this community, we are privileged to be able to give back just a portion of what has been given to us. We are honored to partner with the Bobby Labonte Foundation's Charity Bike Ride this year and to support the families in our area."

Additional sponsors include High Point Regional Hospital, Archdale Drug, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Old Dominion Freight Line, NorthState, Chick-fil-A, D.H. Griffin, Colavita Olive Oil, and High Point Jewelers and Fine Gifts.

The Bobby Labonte Foundation will soon announce the three grant recipients of this year's Charity Bike Ride. Last year's recipients included Emily's Kids Foundation, High Point Regional Health Foundation's Millis Health Education Center, High Point Young Life, and Smart Start of Davidson County - Reach Out and Read Program.