Xtreme Concepts Announces Fall Racing Schedule with Gaunt Brothers Racing

After partnering with other sponsors to salute our veterans at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte and Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona; Alabama based defense contractor Xtreme Concepts, along with its sister company, iK9, LLC will return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 14 of the remaining 16 races of the season in the #96 Xtreme Concepts/Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry.



Xtreme Concepts Incorporated (www.xtremeconcepts.com), based in Birmingham, Alabama is a worldwide leader in providing turnkey security solutions, training and technology integration to U.S. government officials, military and commercial entities on a global scale. Its sister company, iK9, LLC, is a comprehensive Canine Solutions provider for detection and service dogs, along with professional handler education.



“We are excited to continue to expand and enhance our already successful presence in NASCAR”, said Xtreme Concepts, CEO Landon Ash. “With the strategic partnership that we have created by joining Gaunt Brothers Racing, and TRD, we are excited to be fielding a competitive car for the rest of the season.”



Xtreme Concepts will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry for 14 races through the remainder of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Starting at Pocono Raceway this weekend, fourth generation NASCAR driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt, will pilot the No. 96 Toyota for the Gander Outdoors 400. The team will field an entry for the following races; Michigan on August 12, Darlington on September 2, Indy on September 9, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 16, Richmond Raceway on September 22, Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 30, Dover on October 7, Talladega on October 14, Kansas on October 21, Martinsville on October 28, Texas on November 4, Phoenix on November 11 and Homestead on November 18.



“I’m pleased to announce our partnership with Xtreme Concepts," team owner, Marty Gaunt said. "This represents another building block for the GBR team. Our methodical approach to the season has proven successful with each event and, at this point, we're ready to go full-time. With the support of Xtreme and our manufacturer partner TRD, I believe we can continue to grow our program during the second half of the 2018 season."



“Marty Gaunt has been a great partner to TRD and Toyota ever since we came into the sport of NASCAR, so we’re happy for him to realize this opportunity”, said David Wilson, president of TRD USA. “We welcome Xtreme Concepts and wish them well thru the remainder of the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series season and beyond”.



For more information on Xtreme Concepts visit www.xtremeconcepts.com. For up to date information on Gaunt Brothers Racing visit www.gauntbrothersracing. com.

Gaunt Brothers PR