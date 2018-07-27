M&M'S Racing Launch Two Social Promotions to Reward Kyle Busch Fans

To thank Kyle Busch fans for their continued support during an amazing 2018 NASCAR season, today M&M’S® Racing announced the launch of two social promotions providing fans with the opportunity to win “money can’t buy” experiences throughout the remainder of the regular Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

To enter either promotion, fans only need to share a photo demonstrating how they’re celebrating Kyle Busch and M&M’S in social media and use the hashtag #18n18. Kicked off at the beginning of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, #18n18 has become a rally cry for Kyle Busch fans as the M&M’S driver has raced to five victories, sits atop the points standings and is poised for what will be a thrilling 2018 Playoff run.

The first promotion launches today, July 27, and provides fans with the opportunity to win a VIP trip to the first playoff race of the NASCAR season in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 16. One lucky fan will be handed two VIP tickets to the race, along with flights, accommodation and additional surprises to sweeten their race weekend. The promotion closes on Wednesday, August 29 with the winning fan informed shortly after.

Fans will also be given the opportunity to “ride with Kyle” through the second promotion, which will launch on September 6, ahead of the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Each week of the Playoffs, one fan will be selected to have their name on the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota to “ride” alongside Kyle.

“What I love so much about my partner, M&M’S, is that they are always looking out for my fans and finding ways to recognize and reward them,” said Kyle Busch. “I can’t wait to have a number of you ride alongside me during the playoffs. It’s been an incredible year so far for us all, let’s hope it keeps getting better.”

To find out more information about the promotion, including official rules, fans can head to the M&M’S® Racing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mmsracing.

MARS PR