Lehigh Valley Phantoms Pulling Double Duty at Pocono

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the top minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, and reigning Atlantic Division Champions of the American Hockey League, are excited to announce that the team will once again be hitting the asphalt, but this time the team will be the primary sponsor of two rides at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend.

On Sunday, July 29, in the marque event — the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race — the Phantoms will sponsor the No. 66 Toyota Camry driven by Timmy Hill. Prior to that on Saturday, July 28, during the Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race, the Phantoms will be the main sponsor of the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Josh Reaume.

Hill, a 25-year-old driver out of Port Tobacco, Maryland, will be tasked with piloting the Phantoms MENCS No. 66 and has been driving professionally for the past six years. This will be Hill’s fifth start at the tricky triangle in NASCAR’s premier series. Timmy is the son of former NASCAR driver Jerry Hill.

“It’s very exciting to have the Lehigh Valley Phantoms join us for the Pocono race weekend,” stated Hill. “I am a huge sports fan and having our two sports teams collaborating together is really neat! Pocono is a unique race track because of its triangular shape, but I have always felt that Pocono fits my driving style. This Sunday I really look forward to driving the sharp looking Lehigh Valley Phantoms car around the track!”

The uniqueness to the Pocono track’s 3 corners is something Josh Reaume can relate to – unlike most NASCAR drivers; Reaume was born in California to Canadian parents, raised in Africa, and has raced around the globe – before now calling North Carolina home. The 27-year-old No. 33 NCWTS driver is a five-year pro who will look to put his truck in victory lane. Reaume will be making his first official start on the two-and-a-half mile speedway in the Poconos this Saturday.

“Pocono is always a fun race to watch. I am thrilled to have the Phantoms sponsorship as a local connection in my first race at Pocono Raceway,” explained Reaume. “The variation of strategies can make this race interesting. With my parents being from Canada, I am proud to be racing for all the hockey fans and Phantoms fans this weekend.”



The Phantoms, who recently announced their 2018-19 regular-season schedule — that opens up on October 6, 2018, inside of PPL Center in Allentown — are coming off an extremely successful 2017-18 campaign that saw the team win its fifth regular-season Division Title and reach the Eastern Conference Finals in the postseason for the first time since the franchise’s Calder-Cup-Winning Year of 2005.

“We are excited for this opportunity to again blend two great sports together,” said Jim Brooks, Co-Owner of the Phantoms. “Not only will we get to again showcase the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the national motor sports audience, but also a chance to expose NASCAR fans around the world to the great sport of ice hockey. This year we will be a part of the entire race weekend at Pocono with the addition of the NCWTS sponsorship and we wish both Timmy and Josh the best of luck this weekend.”

“We made our NASCAR debut last year at Pocono and had a great experience, with fantastic interest and support from Phan Nation,” added Rob Brooks, Co-Owner of the Phantoms. “Both paint schemes will be Orange, so as we did in the AHL playoffs, we are encouraging all fans to wear Orange in support of the two teams this weekend.”

In addition to the Phantoms primary sponsorship, both Phantoms racers will be promoting several other great local brands during the weekend. Coming along for the ride will be local sponsors Wegmans, Rich Mar Florist, Service Electric Cable TV, Spectra, Yocco’s Hot Dogs and Lehigh Valley Grand Prix. The car and truck will also proudly feature the logos of both the Philadelphia Flyers and American Hockey League.

Phantoms Fans and Race Fans wanting to watch the two events can find both on national television on the following dates, times and stations:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 – Saturday, July 28, at 1:00 p.m. – FS1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 – Sunday, July 29, at 2:30 p.m. – NBCSN