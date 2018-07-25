Post-Event Penalty Report - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|7/22/2018 (post-race inspection)
|New Hampshire
|No. 24
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Darian Grubb) has been fined $10,000.
|NASCAR Xfinity Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
|New Hampshire
|No. 42
|L1
|Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
|Crew chief (Mike Shiplett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
|7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
|New Hampshire
|No. 18
|L1
|Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
|Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
|7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
|New Hampshire
|No. 52
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Timothy Brown) has been fined $5,000.