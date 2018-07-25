Post-Event Penalty Report - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Post-Event Penalty Report - New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/22/2018 (post-race inspection) New Hampshire No. 24 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Darian Grubb) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/21/2018 (post-race inspection) New Hampshire No. 42 L1 Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction. Crew chief (Mike Shiplett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended  from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
7/21/2018 (post-race inspection) New Hampshire No. 18 L1 Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction. Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $10,000 and suspended  from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
7/21/2018 (post-race inspection) New Hampshire No. 52 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Timothy Brown) has been fined $5,000.

 

