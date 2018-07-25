Post-Event Penalty Report - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)

New Hampshire

No. 42

L1

Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.

Crew chief (Mike Shiplett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.