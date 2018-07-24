NASCAR announced New Hampshire Motor Speedway penalties on Tuesday following the weekend in Loudon. The penalties impact one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team and three NASCAR XFINITY Series teams. Half of the penalties are L1 while the other half involve safety.

Darian Grubb, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet for William Byron in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has been fined $10,000 for lug nuts not properly installed.

Timothy Brown, crew chief of the No. 52 NASCAR XFINITY Series team driven by David Starr at New Hampshire, has been fined $5,000 for lug nuts not properly installed.

The L1 penalties involved a pair of NASCAR XFINITY Series teams for the same infraction. Mike Shiplett, crew chief of the No. 42 Chevrolet driven by John Hunter Nemechek and Eric Phillips, crew chief of the No. 18 Toyota for Ryan Preece, have been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series race. Both teams violated section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a (Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction).

Both No. 18 and 42 cars will also lose 10 driver and owner points as a result.

Teams have three business days to file an appeal with NASCAR.