StarCom Racing and Landon Cassill Partner with Lock Haven University to Tackle the Tricky Triangle

StarCom Racing to show its ‘school spirit’ this weekend by partnering with Lock Haven University (LHU) at one of NASCAR’S most unique tracks, "The Tricky Triangle," for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Landon Cassill will be at the wheel of the 00 with primary sponsor Lock Haven University and its Bald Eagle mascot proudly displayed for the 400-mile event.

“I’m really excited to have Lock Haven University on the car this weekend in Pocono. Their energy and excitement behind this sponsorship tells me a lot about who they are as a university,” said Landon Cassill, 00 SCR Driver. “They’re close to Pocono, so I’m excited to meet everyone, and hope we have a great race for them.”

“It is with great excitement that Lock Haven University has partnered with StarCom Racing to showcase our remarkable institution for the Gander Outdoors 400 at nearby Pocono Raceway,” said Lock Haven University president, Robert Pignatello. “The 00 Lock Haven University car gives us a unique opportunity to market our institution, nestled in the heart of Central Pennsylvania, on a national scale. The StarCom Racing team has done a fabulous job to put out a product that our alumni, friends, supporters, and family will be proud to see representing Bald Eagle Nation on the track at the Tricky Triangle in Pocono.”

LHU main campus is located on the west branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. Just minutes off I-80, the campus is nestled in the historic town of Lock Haven, making the SCR and LHU partnership a perfect match for Pocono Raceway.

“We are honored to have Lock Haven University as our guests this weekend in Pocono,” said Bill Woehlemann, CFO of SCR. “We are excited for the opportunity to bring awareness to the university and display their crimson and white team colors with pride.”

