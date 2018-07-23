DUDE Products to Sponsor Matt DiBenedetto and the Go Fas Racing Ford at Pocono

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that DUDE Products will be the primary sponsor of the No.32 Ford and Matt DiBenedetto at Pocono Raceway for the Gander Outdoors 400.

DUDE is one of the fastest growing men's hygiene companies in the U.S., started by four lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men is in over 12,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Alberstons, Safeway, & CVS). DUDE has expanded its product line and they also offer DUDE Shower Body Wipes, DUDE Face Wipes, and DUDE Body Powder.

Matt DiBenedetto is a firm believer in the DUDE Product line and has used both DUDE Wipes and DUDE Body Wipes frequently over the past year.

DiBenedetto says of the new partnership, "I was first introduced to the DUDE brand when they were on Shark Tank in 2015. I was a big fan of their brand and I think they do a great job at marketing their products to men of many different ages. We really believe that it is a perfect fit for them to join NASCAR and our team. I use the DUDE Body Wipes after every race and they make a huge difference. The DUDE Body Wipes are perfect for someone on the go like me, and I've been using the DUDE Wipes at home and on the road for most of this season. It's a life changing experience, and even though they're called DUDE Products, my wife loves them too," he joked.

Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder of DUDE Wipes said, "DUDE Products is very excited to partner with Go Fas Racing and Matt DiBenedetto for the Pocono weekend. Matt is a big fan of our products and we are a believer in him and the team. We look forward to showing off the DUDE brand on the No.32 Ford at Pocono to NASCAR Fans everywhere!"

Fans will be able to see the No.32 DUDE Products Ford on track this coming weekend. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be on track July 28th and July 29th with the green flag dropping Sunday July 29th at 2:30pm ET with coverage on NBCSN, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR.

