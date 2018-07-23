LaJoie Secures 27th Place Finish in the Monarch No. 72 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

eries: Monster Energy Cup Series

Venue: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race Title: Foxwoods 301

Track Length/Configuration: 1.058-mile, oval

Race Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 75/150/301

Cautions: 7 cautions for 31 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers

Started: 33

Finished: 27

Laps Completed: 298

Points Gained: 10

Stage 1

Rain in the area delayed the start of the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Once the track drying process was complete, Corey LaJoie took the green flag start in the 33rd position the Monarch No. 72

Caution Lap 16 (spin): LaJoie was posted in the 32nd position. He relayed the Monarch No. 72 was free in the beginning laps but improved with a trackbar adjustment

Caution Lap 21 (incident): LaJoie took the green flag restart 26th on the leaderboard

Competition Caution Lap 35: Running 31st, LaJoie relayed the Monarch No. 72 had no lateral grip on entry and no front turn on exit. He came to pit for service of four tires, fuel, packer removed from the right front and tape on the grille

Caution 53 (debris): Having just pitted, LaJoie stayed out on track under the caution. He radioed the Monarch No. 72 needed more front turn on throttle and more lateral security on entry. He took the restart in the 25th position

Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 31st. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called for four tires, air pressure and wedge adjustments and tape on the grille of the Monarch No. 72

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag for the start of stage 2 in the 29th position

Stage 2 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 29th, one lap down. Reporting he needed the Monarch No. 72 to turn better, he pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments

Stage 3

Starting stage 3, LaJoie was posted 28th, one lap down

Lap 224: LaJoie pitted under green flag for four tires and fuel, placing him in the 32nd position, three laps down returning to the field

Caution Lap 258 (incident): Crew Chief Frank Kerr made the call to keep LaJoie out on track to take the wave around and gain track position

For the remainder of the Foxwoods 301, LaJoie consistently held the 27th place position and secured the finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

TriStar PR