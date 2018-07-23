Clint Bowyer 35th at New Hampshire

23 Jul 2018
Clint Bowyer 35th at New Hampshire

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

 

Stage 1 Recap (Ended at Lap 75):

Bowyer started 15th and finished eighth to earn three bonus points.

Initially reported his car was good but just stuck in traffic.

Climbed through the field, moving into 10th by lap 26.

Pitted for four tires and fuel during the lap-35 competition caution and returned to the track in 22nd.

Raced back to 10th by lap 42 and finished the stage in eighth.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Ended at Lap 150):

Bowyer started seventh and finished seventh to earn four bonus points.

Crew made adjustments during the stage break, but Bowyer reported handling difficulties on the flat oval.

Bowyer held his position but couldn’t gain any spots. He said the rear grip of his car wasn’t good enough to run the high groove.

Crew said Bowyer was about third quickest each lap as the stage drew to a close.

 

Stage 3 Recap (Ended at Lap 301):

Bowyer started seventh and finished 35th.

Held his position in the early going of the stage, running about 12 seconds behind the leader with 80 laps remaining.

Reported he had a left-side issue that caused the car to bounce and bottom out on the track.

During a routine stop on lap 223, Bowyer was black-flagged for pitting outside the box and forced to serve a one-lap penalty.

Bowyer returned to the track in 25th two laps behind the leader.

A few laps later Bowyer hit the wall, ending his race and bringing out the caution flag.

Crew later determined the left-rear shock mount broke on the No. 14.

 

Notes:

●  Kevin Harvick’s victory in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 marked the 52nd overall win for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). It was the organization’s 47th points-paying Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win and its fourth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

●  This was SHR’s 11th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory with Ford. The team won its first race with Ford when Kurt Busch captured the 2017 Daytona 500.

●  Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Kyle Busch was 1.877 seconds.

●  There were seven caution periods for a total of 31 laps. 

 

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Haas Automation VF-1 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I was trying to nurse it around. Something in the left-rear was broke, and Brett (Griffin, spotter) told me, ‘We’re having trouble, let’s just get off the track,’ and I was kind of thinking the same thing. Literally, as he was saying that and I’m thinking it, something broke on the right side, and away it went. That sucks. I hate it for (SHR teammate) Aric (Almirola who was leading the race at the time).”

 

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Gander Outdoors 400 on Sunday, July 29 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN beginning at 2 p.m.

 

Steven B. Wilson

