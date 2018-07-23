Clint Bowyer 35th at New Hampshire

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Ended at Lap 75):

● Bowyer started 15th and finished eighth to earn three bonus points.

● Initially reported his car was good but just stuck in traffic.

● Climbed through the field, moving into 10th by lap 26.

● Pitted for four tires and fuel during the lap-35 competition caution and returned to the track in 22nd.

● Raced back to 10th by lap 42 and finished the stage in eighth.

Stage 2 Recap (Ended at Lap 150):

● Bowyer started seventh and finished seventh to earn four bonus points.

● Crew made adjustments during the stage break, but Bowyer reported handling difficulties on the flat oval.

● Bowyer held his position but couldn’t gain any spots. He said the rear grip of his car wasn’t good enough to run the high groove.

● Crew said Bowyer was about third quickest each lap as the stage drew to a close.

Stage 3 Recap (Ended at Lap 301):

● Bowyer started seventh and finished 35th.

● Held his position in the early going of the stage, running about 12 seconds behind the leader with 80 laps remaining.

● Reported he had a left-side issue that caused the car to bounce and bottom out on the track.

● During a routine stop on lap 223, Bowyer was black-flagged for pitting outside the box and forced to serve a one-lap penalty.

● Bowyer returned to the track in 25th two laps behind the leader.

● A few laps later Bowyer hit the wall, ending his race and bringing out the caution flag.

● Crew later determined the left-rear shock mount broke on the No. 14.

Notes:

● Kevin Harvick’s victory in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 marked the 52nd overall win for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). It was the organization’s 47th points-paying Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win and its fourth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

● This was SHR’s 11th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory with Ford. The team won its first race with Ford when Kurt Busch captured the 2017 Daytona 500.

● Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Kyle Busch was 1.877 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 31 laps.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Haas Automation VF-1 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I was trying to nurse it around. Something in the left-rear was broke, and Brett (Griffin, spotter) told me, ‘We’re having trouble, let’s just get off the track,’ and I was kind of thinking the same thing. Literally, as he was saying that and I’m thinking it, something broke on the right side, and away it went. That sucks. I hate it for (SHR teammate) Aric (Almirola who was leading the race at the time).”

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Gander Outdoors 400 on Sunday, July 29 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN beginning at 2 p.m.

TSC PR