RCR Post Race Report - New Hampshire 301

23 Jul 2018
Austin Dillon and the Dow Chevrolet Team Run Solidly in the Top 15 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Before Late-Race, Unscheduled Green-Flag Pit Stop
 

 21st
 
 
 17th
 
 19th
"The Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was loose on entry to start the race, but a pit stop for four tires, fuel and adjustments definitely improved the car's handling. We kept up with changing track conditions through adjustments in the pits throughout the race, and ended up with a pretty good handling Camaro ZL1. We were posting top-10 lap times during most of the race and running in eighth when we ended up with a loose wheel and had to make an unscheduled pit stop under green flag conditions. It cost us the lead lap. It's a shame because we had a rocket ship but couldn't do anything with it. I'm proud of the guys for building a really fast car. We are on the right track."
-Austin Dillon 
Ryan Newman and the Chevrolet Accessories Team Earn Solid 6th-Place Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
 

 6th
 
 
 18th
 
 18th
"Overall, we made some really nice gains during today's race from where we started this weekend. We had a competitive car, especially during the long green-flag runs. The biggest challenge we battled all day with our Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 was loose in, tight center, loose off. My crew Chief, Luke Lambert, kept up with the track and our adjustments allowed us to race our way into the top 10 by the 200-lap mark. Our pit stops were on point today and I appreciate our pit crew for their hard work. They either gained spots for me, or at least maintained, which was crucial. We've struggled this season, but it's sure nice to race for a top-five, top-10 finish, and have a good points day, too. I'm look forward to going back to Pocono Raceway next week to see what we can gain there."
-Ryan Newman 

RCR PR

Steven B. Wilson

