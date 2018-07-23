RCR Post Race Report - New Hampshire 301

"Overall, we made some really nice gains during today's race from where we started this weekend. We had a competitive car, especially during the long green-flag runs. The biggest challenge we battled all day with our Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 was loose in, tight center, loose off. My crew Chief, Luke Lambert, kept up with the track and our adjustments allowed us to race our way into the top 10 by the 200-lap mark. Our pit stops were on point today and I appreciate our pit crew for their hard work. They either gained spots for me, or at least maintained, which was crucial. We've struggled this season, but it's sure nice to race for a top-five, top-10 finish, and have a good points day, too. I'm look forward to going back to Pocono Raceway next week to see what we can gain there."