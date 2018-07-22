Kevin Harvick won Sunday's Monster Energy Cup Series race at New Hampshire in dominating fashion after putting the bumper to race leader Kyle Busch with less than 10 laps to go.

Harvick bumped past Busch with less than seven laps to go to pick up his sixth win of the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series season and 43rd of his career.

Harvick now leads the series with six wins.

"I just didn't know if i was going to get there again and felt like that was my best opportunity to do what i had to do to win. I didn't want to wreck him but i didn't want to waste abunch of time behind him.

"Winning is important and you need to take every opportunity you can," Kevin Harvick said following his victory on Sunday.

Kyle Busch who finished second called Harvick's move "Just racing" but gave a hint that he might consider returning the favor to Kevin Harvick if similar circumstances.

"He could have made the move cleaner than that, but how you race is how you get raced," Kyle Busch said following Sunday's race.

Rounding out the top five was Kyle Busch in second, Aric Almirola in third, Martin Truex Jr. in fourth and Chase Elliott in sixth.

Rounding out the top ten were Ryan Newman in sixth, Ryan Blaney in seventh, Kurt Busch in eighth, Joey Logano in ninth and Jimmie Johnson in tenth.

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick

Next Race: Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 29th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN and MRN.