Blake Jones set to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at NHMS

21 year old, Tennessee native Blake Jones is set to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut driving the No.23 Tennessee XXX Moonshine / KBM Commercial Properties Toyota in Sundays Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Tennessee XXX Moonshine, KBM Commercial Properties, and True Line Construction have partnered with Jones and BK Racing for this weekends Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “This is hard to put into words, it still seems seems surreal” said Blake Jones. “I’ve been working towards this goal since I was five years old racing go karts. I went by the shop on Tuesday and worked with the guys to make sure my seat and the interior was fitted so once we get to New Hampshire we can focus on making laps and preparing for Sunday!”

Blake Jones and the No.23 Tennessee XXX Moonshine team will be led by veteran crew chief Tony Furr. Furr has made 22 career starts as a crew chief at the 1.058 mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway with one top-five and three top-10’s.

Getting to know Blake Jones…. Blake Jones has made seven starts in the ARCA Racing Series including a win at Talladega Superspeedway in 2015 and has most recently been racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series where he has earned two top-25 finishes in four starts this season.

Race information… Tune in to the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on NBC SN, Sirius XM channel 90, and the Performance Racing Network.

BK Racing PR