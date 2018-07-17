Starkey Hearing Foundation Partners with McDowellat New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Starkey Hearing Foundation, a charity that provides the gift of hearing to those in need, will return to Front Row Motorsports’ No. 34 Ford, partnering with Michael McDowell for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



Starkey Hearing Foundation collaborates with local and national governments, nonprofits and health leaders around the world to identify patients and fit them with hearing devices. Founded over 30 years ago, the foundation has provided hearing help to more than a million people in more than 100 countries.



Partnering with the No. 34 team gives Starkey Hearing Foundation the opportunity to spread a message of hearing loss prevention. In a sport where the roar of engines is part of the fan experience, the organization stresses to fans to protect their hearing while enjoying the race weekend.



“We are excited to join the Front Row Motorsports team for another race in the NASCAR series and to be out at the track reminding people how important it is to protect their hearing,” said Richard Brown, Starkey Hearing Foundation president and chairman of the board. “Permanent hearing damage can happen in minutes and is irreversible. A single NASCAR race car measures at 130 decibels, which is about the same as a military jet, and when you multiply that by a full field of cars, you can see how harm is done.”



The July 22 race will be the second appearance of the foundation on the No. 34 Ford. The organization raced with the team in March of 2017 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.



“It’s great to have Starkey Hearing Foundation with our No. 34 team and to bring such an important safety message,” McDowell said. “We’re at the track, surrounded by these loud race cars all day. We know as racing professionals, we need to wear our earplugs in that environment. But it’s important to remind others who might not realize how that volume could affect your hearing.”



McDowell and the foundation will spread the message throughout the New Hampshire race weekend leading up to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The race will air live on the NBC Sports Network.

FRM PR