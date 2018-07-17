Performance Plus Joins Ragan at Loudon

It’s already under the hood of the No. 38 Ford. Now Performance Plus will be on the outside of David Ragan’s race car. In a new paint scheme for Ragan’s Ford Fusion, Performance Plus will be the team’s primary partner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.



Performance Plus is a premium brand of motor oils and lubricants known for high quality and high performance. Its products run in NASCAR stock cars every race, including Front Row Motorsports’ entries. A high-performing car is needed at the 1.058-mile low-banked oval in Loudon, N.H.



“It’s a difficult track because there’s just no banking,” said Ragan. “It’s a battle for 301 laps. You need everything in your car working the way it should to get the best out of it, and Performance Plus is certainly a product we can rely on for our Roush Yates engine.”



Performance Plus is a product line of Safety-Kleen, a long-time partner of Front Row Motorsports.



"We’re very excited to run with David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said Leigh Harrington, vice president of marketing for Performance Plus. “We’ve had a great relationship with Front Row for more than nine years so it’s rewarding to see the Performance Plus brand being connected to such a fantastic organization and its partners.”



The No. 38 Performance Plus Ford will first hit the track on Friday for practice and qualifying. Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 begins at 2 p.m. ET and will air on the NBC Sports Network.

