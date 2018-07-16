NBC Sports to Present Analyst-Only Broadcast of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR on NBC analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte will take over NBC Sports’ broadcast booth for a special analyst-only call of this Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on July 22 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Combining their decades of experience behind the wheel and in the garage, Earnhardt, Burton and Letarte will bring viewers a fresh perspective of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, through informal stories, conversation and race commentary. Called from NASCAR on NBC’s traditional broadcast booth above the start/finish line, the “NBC Race Team Broadcast” will bring fans closer to their favorite drivers and teams as pre-playoff competition heats up at “The Magic Mile.”

“We have a multi-option offense, and are again excited to try a different booth setup for our NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast this weekend in New Hampshire,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President, Production, NBC & NBCSN. “We’re putting people in positions to make it fun for the audience, and the ‘NBC Race Team Broadcast’ will bring a unique and different perspective to the race.”

Lead NASCAR on NBC race announcer Rick Allen will move to pit road and report on Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice and race coverage from “The Magic Mile,” adding a fresh perspective from pit road. Allen will also call the Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN alongside Earnhardt and Burton. Letarte will contribute coverage from pit road on the “Peacock Pit Box.”

Allen, Burton, Earnhardt and Letarte will all return to NASCAR on NBC’s traditional two broadcast booth set up for NBCSN’s coverage of the Cup series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 29. Allen will call the action alongside Burton from NBC Sports’ booth above the start/finish line, with Earnhardt and his former crew chief Letarte providing additional insight and analysis from NBCSN’s second broadcast booth.

The “NBC Race Team Broadcast” is an additional example of NBC Sports’ innovative NASCAR race telecast techniques, expanding on NBC Sports’ “On The Box” coverage and the addition of NBC Sports Group’s “Peacock Pit Box,” both advancements that were unveiled earlier this season.

NBC Sports PR