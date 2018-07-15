Kenseth Crosses the Finish Line 19th Saturday Night at Kentucky Speedway

As the sun set over Kentucky Speedway Saturday evening, Matt Kenseth’s No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Fusion transitioned from loose to tight handling. Despite the handling shift, Kenseth maintained his track position the entire race with the help of chassis adjustments to earn a 19th-place finish.

Kenseth started the 267-lap race from Kentucky Speedway from the 17th position and over the course of the first Stage the handling on his No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Fusion became extremely tight. Kenseth closed out the Stage one spot better than he started in 16th, before pitting at the Stage break for chassis and air pressure adjustments.

When the green dropped for the Second Stage, Kenseth was in the 17th position. The tight handling condition once again continued over Stage 2. At the conclusion of the Stage, the team took a big swing on handling adjustments for the final segment.

Kenseth took the green for the final Stage 18th, and the handling took a big shift to the loose side. The Performance Plus team took the few opportunities that presented themselves over the final Stage to try and get the handling where Kenseth needed it. They were able to make a few gains to keep Kenseth on the lead lap for a 19th-place finish at Kentucky.

RFR PR